Pet Alliance to host 33rd Furball Gala at Four Seasons Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Central Florida will host the 33rd Sherry Chappell Cooper Foundation Furball Gala at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The Furball Gala is Pet Alliance’s main fundraising event, focused on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of homeless cats and dogs each year.

Attendees will experience an elegant evening with wine, spirits, hors d’oeuvres, and a chance to cuddle puppies and kittens at the AAA Cares Cuddle Lounge.

“Get ready for a night of compassion, celebration and community spirit — The 2025 Furball will be a night to remember!” said Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy.

Attendees can bid on wonderful items in the Silent Auction, enjoy a delicious plated dinner, indulge in a dessert display, and dance throughout the night. The event aims to honor Pet Alliance’s achievements and the luxury of the Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

Pet Alliance, Central Florida’s oldest and largest animal welfare group, offers personalized care for each pet while waiting for a new family.

