  • Photo: FDLE issues alert for missing 12-year-old Mount Dora girl

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have asked for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Mount Dora girl.

    Joscelyn Delong was last seen Monday, investigators said. Details of her disappearance were not made immediately available.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said she was last seen wearing dark jeans and a green long sleeve shirt, and could be with a white woman in a teal van. Investigators did not release a license plate number.

    Lisa McDonald with the Mount Dora Police Department said a woman picked up Delong around 9:05 a.m. from Mount Dora Middle School. The woman was not authorized to take her out of the school, police said.

    Police said they do not believe the child is in danger, but that they are working to confirm that information.

    Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should contact Mount Dora police at 352-735-7130 or 911.

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Photo: FDLE issues alert for missing 12-year-old Mount Dora girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Thieves light fireworks at Florida Mall to divert from jewelry…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person of interest sought after Orange County woman's death ruled homicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police discover DNA of man terrorizing Orange County with crime spree

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing dead grandparents' benefits