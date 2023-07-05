Pickleball concept backed by NFL’s Rob Gronkowski inks lease here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new pickleball-centric food and entertainment concept backed by NFL stars including Rob Gronkowski is headed to Orlando.

South Carolina-based Crush Yard Pickleball Club & Restaurant, a new chain set to open its first location in the Charleston, South Carolina area, has signed a lease to occupy a 50,000-square-foot space at 7840 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway/U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee, Orlando Business Journal has learned.

Crush Yard’s Orlando market entry is significant, as Andrew Ladden — the upstart concept’s chief marketing officer — told OBJ the location will represent an investment of between $4 million-$5 million. The concept’s choice to renovate an existing big-box space formerly occupied by a grocery store is also noteworthy, Ladden added, because of the speed with which it will allow the new entertainment complex to deliver.

