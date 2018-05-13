PICTURES: Injured sandhill crane rescued by Titusville firefighters

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A sandhill crane that was hit by a car was taken to an animal rescue for treatment by Titusville firefighters Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out to a vehicle crash involving a large bird around 5:30 p.m.
SEE: Fish with weird, human-like teeth reeled in off South Carolina coast, but what is it?
A bystander had wrapped a small sandhill crane and wrapped it in a towel.
Firefighters then took the bird back to the fire station where a representative from WILD Florida Rescue came to pick up the bird.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}