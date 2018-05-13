  • PICTURES: Injured sandhill crane rescued by Titusville firefighters

    By: Chip Skambis

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A sandhill crane that was hit by a car was taken to an animal rescue for treatment by Titusville firefighters Saturday afternoon. 

    Firefighters were called out to a vehicle crash involving a large bird around 5:30 p.m.

    A bystander had wrapped a small sandhill crane and wrapped it in a towel.

    Firefighters then took the bird back to the fire station where a representative from WILD Florida Rescue came to pick up the bird. 
     

