Pine Hills residents come to compromise over mural in neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Pine Hills neighborhood have come to an agreement over a mural being painted that some found objectionable.
Seth Charlestin, who has lived in Pine Hills most of his life, used his own money and resources to put together a team of artists to paint the mural near the corner of Shadow Wood Court and Powers Drive.
“Seeing blighted walls like that, people start to think that other people don’t care, and I don’t think that’s true,” he said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputies: Girl, 11, fatally stabbed; mother who drove her to hospital named as suspect
- Orange County elementary school teacher accused of molesting child, deputies say
- Boy, 2, mauled to death by family dogs
- VIDEO: 11-year-old boy shot father after video games taken away, investigators say
Randy Summers, who has owned the property where the mural is being painted since 1992, described the mural as a variety of different things.
“I think that’s how this community is. It’s a very diverse community,” said Summers.
But not everyone agrees.
“We’re trying to create a better image for Pine Hills. This is not the image I want for the community,” said Jody Mahonik, a resident of the neighborhood.
There is no county ordinance regulating artistic murals on private property. Dozens of residents met last week with the property owner and the artist to come up with a compromise.
Parts of the mural will be changed out year after year as part of the compromise.
The mural is expected to be complete in 30 days.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}