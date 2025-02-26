Pine Hills town hall to focus on safety while remembering victims of community violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — A town hall is scheduled on Wednesday for Pine Hills residents to discuss making their community safer.

It comes more than two years after a gunman killed three people, including a 9-year-old girl and a journalist.

The town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Church on North Pine Hills Road.

The event will focus on future safety while remembering the past victims.

Two years after the tragic deaths of Natacha Augustin, T’Yonna Major, and Dylan Lyons, residents are coming together to grieve but also to find solutions.

The town hall also aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Residents are looking for strategies to strengthen preparedness and response efforts in times of crisis.

One of the key concerns is the balance between over-policing and under-protection.

Residents want to feel safe without feeling targeted.

The 2023 shootings highlighted the need for better communication and coordination.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the town hall event and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

