MAITLAND, Fla. - A plan has been approved to help prevent flooding along a busy stretch of road in Maitland.
The Maitland city council members recently approved $80,000 to buy fill dirt needed to complete a major drainage repair along US 17-92, near Park Avenue.
The area has seen heavy flooding in since April after a storm drain from a nearby construction site caused water to back up, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman said last month.
The flooding has shut down the road several times since last month and at least one person had to be rescued from chest-deep water.
Pumps were installed but couldn't handle the amount of rainfall, officials said.
As part of the new drainage system, the city will install larger pipes to lessen flooding.
The new system will take the water to Lake Gem.
Council members will decide at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday which company they'll use to buy the dirt which will go around those new pipes.
