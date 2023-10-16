Planespotting photo gallery takes flight at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you love looking at planespotting photographs, you can take part in a unique experience the next time you travel at the Orlando International Airport.

Officials debuted the Gallery MCO exhibit on Oct. 10, featuring various photographs taken at the airport.

The #FlyMCO exhibit in the Main Terminal shows 15 photos from planespotting fans.

People submitted their art through the airport’s social media in August, and judges from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority chose them based on creativity, skill and originality.

According to a news release, planespotting started during World War II, where enthusiasts take photos of planes coming in, track tail numbers or watch the action.

The exhibit will be open daily through Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

