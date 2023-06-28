Plans filed for new 14-story tower in trendy downtown neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
An Ivanhoe Village property with two of the popular district’s more distinct buildings may soon be redeveloped.
Read: Disturbance south of Bermuda being monitored
Plans have been filed with the city of Orlando to redevelop the 1.3-acre property at 1155 N. Orange Ave., which has long been home to Lightstyles of Orlando, a home lighting and ceiling fan shop, as well as office furniture store Workscapes.
In place of the two retail buildings would rise a 14-story tower with 252 apartments, 7,864 square feet of ground-floor retail and associated parking, according to a master plan request filed with the city.
Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.
©2023 Cox Media Group