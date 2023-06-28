Plans filed for new 14-story tower in trendy downtown neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Ivanhoe Village property with two of the popular district’s more distinct buildings may soon be redeveloped.

Plans have been filed with the city of Orlando to redevelop the 1.3-acre property at 1155 N. Orange Ave., which has long been home to Lightstyles of Orlando, a home lighting and ceiling fan shop, as well as office furniture store Workscapes.

In place of the two retail buildings would rise a 14-story tower with 252 apartments, 7,864 square feet of ground-floor retail and associated parking, according to a master plan request filed with the city.

