Plans to expand Wekiva Island up for vote in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A proposal to expand Wekiva Island is scheduled to go before the Seminole County Board of Commissioners today.
In 2014, the owners of the island said they wanted to increase the number of visitors to the island.
Related Headlines
Earlier this month, plans to do so were shot down by Seminole County's Planning and Zoning Commission. But the issue is up for vote again today.
READ: Seminole County planning board denies Wekiva Island expansion plans
County staff is recommending that the commission deny the expansion request.
Stay tuned to WFTV for updates from the meeting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}