ORLANDO, Fla. — Part of an iconic Orlando venue is about to come down.

Officials with The Plaza Live said the spire on its roof will be temporarily removed next Wednesday.

The Plaza Live in Orlando to bring down roof spire for restoration

It’s all part of the venue’s renovation.

Officials said it be restored to its original state to preserve its historical significance.

The venue is also getting a new sound system, lighting, stage equipment, and seating.

