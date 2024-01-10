The Plaza Live in Orlando to reinstall roof spire after restoration

ORLANDO, Fla. — A piece of Orlando’s history will return to its original location.

Crews will activate the spire on The Plaza Live on Wednesday afternoon.

Experts removed the iconic spire in August of last year.

It had been untouched since 1963 and needed a total restoration.

The lighting, mechanics and chrome finish will look brand new when Orlando Mayor Budy Dyer and city officials throw the switch around 5:30 p.m.

The Plaza’s restoration is funded by Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax.

