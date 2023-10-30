Pleasant, warm weather through Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is the status quo, but a little warmer than normal.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the weather is nice through Halloween.

Then, a quick front will cool us down for about 36 hours, from Wednesday through Thursday.

The next real chance for rain will be later next weekend as we change the clocks back one hour.

