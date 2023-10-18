Police: 1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police said a man was hurt when someone shot him in Orlando’s Richmond Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting along Cepeda Street, west of Bruton Boulevard, and located a victim.
The man told police that someone he knows shot him on nearby Liston Drive, according to Orlando Police Department.
OPD said officers then located the suspect and arrested him.
Police said the victim was hospitalized but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
They did not release the names of the victim or the suspect.
OPD said detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
