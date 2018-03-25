  • Police: 16-year-old fatally shot by teen during fight in Titusville

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed after a fight in Titusville Sunday afternoon, police said. 

    The boy, who police have not identified, was shot around 4 p.m. near the corner of Third Avenue and Booker Street. 

    The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. 

    The suspect, also a teen, ran away after the shooting, police said. Witnesses told police they could find him on Nova Terrace, where he was arrested without incident a short time later.

    Police did not identify the suspect or what charges he will face. 

    The preliminary investigation revealed that there was some type of previous dispute between the teens, police said. 
     

