Police: 2 West Port High School students in custody after gun found on campus

OCALA, Fla. - Two students at West Port High School in Ocala are in custody after it was discovered they had guns on campus, police said.
Police said one firearm has been recovered and the second is believed to be in a vehicle on campus.
Police said the students are safe and that a “strong police presence” remains on campus.
The investigation is ongoing, and the school is on Code Yellow.
No other details were released.
