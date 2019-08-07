0 Police: 4 juveniles arrested in connection with shooting in Volusia County

DELAND, Fla. - The DeLand Police Department said they arrested four juveniles in connection with a shooting in the Candlelight Oaks subdivision Tuesday.



Officers said Thomas Lacorte II, 41, and his son, Walker Lacorte, 18, went to the DeLand Fire Department after Thomas Lacorte suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

They said Walker Lacorte told a detective that he and his father were in the area to sell marijuana to a man who had contacted them over Snapchat.



Investigators said the father and son met a teenager in the neighborhood who entered their vehicle to inspect the marijuana.

Walker Lacorte told police the teenager then pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded their belongings.



Several men armed with handguns then emerged from the home and surrounded the vehicle, investigators said.

They began taking items from the father and son, police said.



Officers said Thomas Lacorte secured a firearm from a bag and pointed it at the men while he backed out of the driveway.

The men then fired shots at the vehicle, according to police.



The teenagers involved were charged with robbery with a firearm, using a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.



Officials said Thomas Lacorte's injury was not considered life-threatening.

