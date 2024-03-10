Police are looking for a man wanted on battery charges in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares police are on the lookout for a man who fled away from them earlier Saturday.

Harold Burke has an active felony warrant for battery by strangulation and as police tried to make contact with Burke he fled the scene, according to officers.

Police say he was last seen wearing red shorts and a black shirt.

According to the police, they are trying to locate Burke in the area of Mansfield Road and Hibiscus Court.

If you see him, please contact Tavares police by calling 352-343-2101 then press 4.

