Police arrest 2nd teen in 2022 Christmas Day murders in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — A second person is facing charges in the deaths of two teenagers in south Brevard County.

Palm Bay Police Department announced Wednesday that 17-year-old Juan Cortez Shuren Jr. has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder.

Jamarcus Simpson, 18, arrested late last year on the same charges, was also indicted, according to Chief Mario Augello.

Investigators said the two suspects worked together to shoot and kill 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and 16-year-old Travon Anthony more than a year ago.

The shootings happened in a remote area known as “The Compound” on Christmas Day 2022.

On Facebook, Augello released a statement about his department’s ongoing commitment to solving the case. Click here to watch it.

