Police: Attempted murder suspects sought after January shooting in DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. - DeLand police are looking for two suspects after a shooting that injured one man last month.
Police said Day-Mont Ward and Stephen Bruten, both 18, are wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.
Officers said the shooting occurred Jan. 23 on in the Candlelight Oaks neighborhood.
Ward and Bruten were also accompanied by two other people during the shooting, police said.
Police said the men shot at Dexter Chambers, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
Officers said they are actively seeking the men and said additional charges may be filed.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.
Our desire is that these two turn themselves into our Police Department peacefully. Two wanted for attempted first-degree murder; public asked to help locate suspects | DeLand Police Department https://t.co/Ihmp3n01o9— Jason Umberger (@ChiefDeLandPD) February 20, 2019
If you know where these two suspects are located, please contact DeLand PD at 386-626-7400 or submit an anonymous tip at https://t.co/XRUZpyZ1gk https://t.co/n1Zu9rQalu— City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) February 20, 2019
