Police: Baby found profusely sweating, 'crying at the top of her lungs' in locked SUV

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A baby was found sweating, slightly dehydrated and “practically crying at the top of her lungs” inside a locked SUV parked outside a Daytona Beach medical center Tuesday, according to Daytona Beach police.
Police arrested the owner of the SUV, Jessica Zaccaro, 36, of Palm Coast, and charged her with felony child neglect.
According to an arrest report, a woman said she was walking to an appointment at the Twin Lakes Medical Center on LPGA Boulevard when she heard a baby crying inside a parked SUV. The woman told police the SUV was off, all of the windows were up and the doors were locked.
Police said paramedics forced the vehicle’s door open and freed the baby from the car. Officers said the baby was sweating profusely and her skin was clammy.
Officers said Zaccaro ran out of the office building “in a panic and out of breath” and said she didn’t know the baby was in the car. According to the arrest report, Zaccaro told officers her husband put the baby in the car and that she didn’t know she was there.
Police said the temperature outside at the time of the incident was around 80 degrees. They said the baby had been in the car for at least 20 minutes.
Police said the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident and that the child was placed into the custody of family members.
Officers said they are not releasing the Zaccaro’s relationship to the baby.
