Police: Bunnell woman fatally shoots boyfriend while house-sitting

BUNNELL, Fla. - A woman is facing a manslaughter charge after Bunnell police said she fatally shot her boyfriend with a rifle she found in a home where he was house sitting Friday evening.
Tammy Almond, 43, allegedly shot her boyfriend, who police have not identified, around 7:37 p.m. at 705 N. Bacher Street in Bunnell where he had been house sitting, according to police.
According to the arrest report, Almond told the officer who first arrived at the scene, “I just picked up the gun and didn’t think it was loaded and it just shot.”
Later in the evening, she told deputies she found a rifle behind the front door of the house and picked it up and started manipulating it, raising it up and pulling the hammer back, the arrest report states.
Her boyfriend then walked through kitchen and shouted “bang!” which caused her to pull the trigger, according to the arrest report.
She is being held at the Flagler County jail on $250,000 bail, booking logs show.
