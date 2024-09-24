Police: Car chase ends in shooting; suspect charged

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said it is investigating a car chase that ended with officers shooting at the car and its driver Sunday morning.

Officers said a Field Training Officer Mercer and Trainee Officer Vanhoose, who were in a single patrol vehicle, responded to a report of a suspicious person at First Assembly of God Christian School, located at 1927 Northeast 14th Street in Ocala.

Police said they found Linda Vaughn, 61, standing near a red Ford SUV, and as they approached, she got into the car and fled.

Officers said Vaughn started driving recklessly and nearly hit a passing car.

Officers said they turned on the car’s emergency lights and siren, but Vaughn continued at high speeds, “running red lights and swerving into oncoming traffic lanes”.

At the intersection of Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast 14th Street, Vaughn intentionally tried to hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk, police said.

OPD said at 8:26 a.m., Vaughn turned into Darrell’s Diner, located at 5125 East Silver Springs Boulevard

In the diner parking lot, investigators said officers fired their service weapons at the car and Vaughn.

Vaughn turned her car around and drove back in the direction of officers, who then “engaged the vehicle with gunfire for a second time”, OPD said.

Vaughn slammed into a parked vehicle next to the officers.

OPD said, more law enforcement arrived including a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy “who pinned Vaugh’s car from moving any further”.

Officers said Vaughn was not struck and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

According to the social media post, no officers were injured.

Vaughn was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding and resisting with violence.

The Police Department said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Ocala Police said they are investigating the incident.

