Police chase between two Central Florida counties ends at Titusville gas station

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a chase through two Central Florida counties ended at a gas station.

Officers said it started Wednesday as a routine traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach.

Police said the driver took off and drove south through Volusia County before ending up at a gas station in Brevard County.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect had no outstanding warrants and it’s still unclear why the driver sped away.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group