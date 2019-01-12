Police: City worker who mentored children forced boy to have sex with him

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 21-year-old city of Orlando employee who said he "mentored many children" is accused of molesting a 14-year-old boy.
Darian Jamal Fleming was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery, sexual activity with a child, molestation, lewd or lascivious conduct and lewd or lascivious exhibition.
Investigators said Fleming was employed by the city of Orlando through the AmeriCorps program.
The boy told detectives he met Fleming two or three years ago when Fleming was a counselor. The two befriended one another and Fleming would sometimes spend the night at the boy's home, an arrest report said.
Fleming forced the boy to have sexual encounters with him several times since March 2018, the report said.
A city spokeswoman provided Channel 9 with the following statement:
"We are deeply concerned by this serious and troubling allegation about a temporary/seasonal employee in the city’s families, parks and recreation department. Upon notification of the arrest by the Orlando Police Department, the city terminated the employee and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.
"The safety and protection of children in our community is our No. 1 priority. We do not tolerate inappropriate or illegal behavior by any of our employees. All employees with our youth programs must undergo a thorough background check. This employee cleared a level 2 criminal background check and does not have a criminal history."
Police said none of the incidents happened on city property or on school grounds.
The incident remains under investigation.
