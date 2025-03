DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the boardwalk Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, the shooting left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

DBPD is asking citizens to avoid the area at this time.

The investigation is on going.

