0 Police discover DNA of man terrorizing Orange County with crime spree

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a $1,000 reward being offered to anyone with information on a man who has been terrorizing Orange County for a week.

Video was released Friday of the man torching a car he stole from a woman outside a Walgreens in Orlando, police said.

The video shows a man standing by an SUV near Carver Middle School when his vehicle suddenly bursts into flames.

Another clip shows him walking away from the scene.

Orlando police released a composite sketch of the man, which was created with the help of a witness.

The latest crime happened Wednesday morning, when he held a gun to a woman’s face and took her vehicle in the Petco parking lot at East Colonial Drive and North Bumby Avenue in Orlando, police said.

ORLANDO POLICE This man is suspected of shooting a man who was at a Sun Trust ATM in Winter Garden.

Not long after the carjacking, the man used the car to drive to a Walgreens on Sand Lake Road, where he pistol-whipped a victim and stole money, deputies said. Shots were also fired, but no one was hit.

The vehicle was discovered broken down on South John Young Parkway near Columbia Street.

Orange County deputies released surveillance footage of the Walgreens robbery.

The first robbery happened last Saturday when he robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in downtown Orlando, investigators said. Surveillance video shows him pistol-whipping an employee.

Shortly after Saturday's incident, the culprit carjacked a woman in the nearby Walgreens parking lot, and left his clothes and a pair of glasses behind, police said.

The carjacker stole the woman's 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found torched late Sunday night on Willie Mays Parkway near Kozart Street, police said. Investigators said they believe he could live nearby.

Then on Sunday, the gunman shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM on West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden police said.

Police said the crook then went to a nearby 7-Eleven, where he failed to steal a van that was unlocked.

He also robbed an Orlando CVS on East Colonial Drive, police said.

Police said Friday that they obtained DNA evidence of the man, which is being processed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

"Some detective is waiting by the phone waiting to get those results back," Orlando police Detective Adam Krudo said.

Investigators said it's possible the man could end up in a shootout with police if he's caught.

"Given his behavior so far, I do not expect him to go peacefully," Krudo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

