0 Police: Drunken man driving SUV struck, killed 84-year-old on scooter in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - One man is behind bars after police said his vehicle struck and killed an 84-year-old man who was on his mobility scooter.

Officials with the Ormond Beach Police Department initially responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Granada Boulevard.

Police said after 61-year-old Kevin Zoeckler struck the victim, Kenneth Strickler, with his SUV, he got out of the vehicle to look at him, and then drove away.

A police report stated that a detective later located Zoeckler at a WaWa and got his attention by tapping on his window and asking how his night was going. Zoeckler allegedly replied, "It's not going too good," and later explained he just hit a guy on a scooter and that, "He just didn't know what to do at the moment."

Zoeckler allegedly told the detective that the victim "was like an old drunk on his bike," who just "pulled in front of him."

After investigating the crash scene, officials informed Zoeckler that the incident would be transitioning into a criminal investigation after he allegedly fled the scene and appeared to be under the influence.

He was later placed under arrest for leaving the scene of a crash causing great bodily harm and for driving under the influence.

Strickler later died from his injuries at the hospital.

