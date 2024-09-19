Police: Fifteen-year-old arrested for firing handgun outside restaurant

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake police arrested a 15-year-old after the teen fired four rounds outside Fresh Jalapeno Restaurant on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Police were called to the restaurant in response to a fight at the restaurant; while en route, dispatch advised officers that shots had been fired in the parking lot.

As officers arrived, a silver SUV sped out of the parking lot.

The driver was the suspected teen, took Lady Lake Police on a chase heading south on U.S. Highway 27/441.

Read: A Hillsborough deputy dies in a fatal crash involving a semi-truck driven by an Orlando man

Fruitland Park Police Department assisted in the chase by deploying spike strips which brought the pursuit to an end.

Witnesses indicated the incident began as an argument between two groups inside the restaurant, then moved out to the parking lot where the suspect fired at least four rounds in the air above the fighting parties.

The juvenile was taken to Lake County Jail and was held until his court appearance, where he was charged with four counts of discharge of a firearm in public, aggravated battery (due to striking someone while exiting the parking lot), two counts of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Read: Suspect identified after deadly shooting at Lake Mary apartment complex, deputies say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group