Deputies: Florida girl, 2, dies in hot car parked outside apartment where mother was sleeping

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida woman slept as her 2-year-old daughter died in a hot car parked outside her apartment.
The Pensacola News Journal reports Jessica Monell faces charges of homicide-neglect manslaughter, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
Escambia County Maj. Andrew Hobbs says Monell arrived at the Aqua Porta Apartments around 6 a.m. Wednesday and went inside. She left Joy Monell in the car until she woke up shortly before 4 p.m.
Hobbs says investigators found three bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and other drugs in Monell's home.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded a heat index of 82 degrees in Pensacola on Wednesday.
A lawyer wasn't listed for Monell.
