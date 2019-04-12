  • Deputies: Florida girl, 2, dies in hot car parked outside apartment where mother was sleeping

    Updated:

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Authorities say a 36-year-old Florida woman slept as her 2-year-old daughter died in a hot car parked outside her apartment.

    The Pensacola News Journal reports Jessica Monell faces charges of homicide-neglect manslaughter, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.

    Related Headlines

    Escambia County Maj. Andrew Hobbs says Monell arrived at the Aqua Porta Apartments around 6 a.m. Wednesday and went inside. She left Joy Monell in the car until she woke up shortly before 4 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Hobbs says investigators found three bags containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and other drugs in Monell's home.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded a heat index of 82 degrees in Pensacola on Wednesday.

    A lawyer wasn't listed for Monell.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories