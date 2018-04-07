Police: Freight train fatally strikes pedestrian in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian died early Saturday after being hit by a freight train, the Titusville Police Department said.
The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. near South Hopkins Avenue and Harrison Street, police spokesman Amy Matthews said.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the freight train was traveling northbound and struck the victim, who was (lying) lengthwise in between the tracks," Matthews said. "The train conductor attempted to stop the train but was unable to stop before making impact with the victim."
The victim, whose identity hasn't been released, died at the scene, police said.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
