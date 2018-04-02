  • Police: Gunman sought after man shot while using ATM, another carjacked nearby

    WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police said they are searching for an armed carjacker who shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM on Colonial Drive Sunday evening. 

     

    The victim was using the drive-thru ATM at the SunTrust bank on Colonial Drive near Vineland Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. when a man approached him, said Lt. Anthony Dawkins with the Winter Garden Police Department. 

     

    “He approached the victim apparently something transpired with that. The victim was shot,” he said. 

     

    After the shooting, the victim drove himself to the Wawa across the street where he got help, police said. 

     

    Shortly after the first incident, the culprit carjacked another man in the nearby Walgreen’s parking lot, leaving his clothes behind, police said.

     

    "We believe it was the suspect’s clothing,” Dawkins said. "So, he may have taken some clothes off and then took off. It's unknown at this point and time."

     

    The carjacker stole a 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, police said. 

     

    Police said they have not recovered the firearm used to commit either crime. 

     

    Anyone with information is urged to contact Winter Garden police.

     

