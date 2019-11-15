Police identify man who died after fleeing into retention pond while eluding officers

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - The man who died after fleeing into a fenced retention pond while attempting to elude officers Nov. 4 has been identified, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.
Officials have identified the man as Cristian Milian, 19.
Milian was driving a stolen car when officers attempted to stop him at a Wawa on State Road 436, police said.
When an officer attempted to stop Milian, he fled on foot and entered a fenced property on Calabria Drive, then entered a retention pond on the property.
Officers said they commanded Milian to exit the water, but he was not able to stay above the water.
An officer then entered the water and attempted to search for Milian. However, he was unsuccessful.
Seminole County Fire Rescue was called to the scene to attempt to find the man but was unable to because the water was murky.
Altamonte Springs Public Works personnel had to reduce the water level of the pond Nov. 6 in order for police to locate Milian's body.
Officers said they found a fully loaded semi-automatic assault rifle in the front seat of the stolen car, as well as a semi-automatic handgun in the driver's door pocket.
