Police identify victim in Palm Bay officer-involved shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Palm Bay man remains in the hospital after an armed confrontation with police on Wednesday night.

According to Palm Bay Police, the shooting happened just outside city limits, in the City of Melbourne, at the intersection of Canal Street and Hopkins Street around 6 p.m.

Police said they were trying to take Timothy Johnson into custody on a warrant when he fled from officers.

The suspect “presented a firearm” and officers were “forced to use lethal force,” according to a news release.

The 54-year-old is expected to survive his injuries.

Channel 9 spoke with Willie Hodges, a resident who lives near the intersection where the shooting happened, who said he heard at least a dozen gunshots.

Hodges also told Channel 9 that he was surprised to hear about Johnson’s alleged confrontation with police.

“He was always a cool man. You know, he stayed to himself kind of quiet like, you know,” Hodges said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is normal procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

