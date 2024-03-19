Police investigate after man shot to death inside Titusville apartment

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man.

Investigators found Zaavan Brown inside an apartment off of Timber Trace Lane.

Police said they entered the apartment around 9 p.m. Friday and found Brown dead after being shot.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the shooting death appears to be an “isolated incident.”

Police haven’t announced any information on a suspect.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

