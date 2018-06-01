Police investigate deadly stabbing in Palm Bay neighborhood

PALM BAY, Fla. - A person was fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in a neighborhood, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
Police were called to Wake Forest Road Northwest near Glencove Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
