  • Police investigate deadly stabbing in Palm Bay neighborhood

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A person was fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in a neighborhood, the Palm Bay Police Department said.

    Police were called to Wake Forest Road Northwest near Glencove Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay police Lt. Steve Bland said.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators are interviewing witnesses.

    The stabbing remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate deadly stabbing in Palm Bay neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida infant sitting in bouncy chair attacked by pit bull

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father of escaped Lake County inmate believes son may be searching for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starflyer: World's tallest spinning ride opens in Orlando along I-Drive

  • Headline Goes Here

    Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now