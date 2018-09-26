Police investigate pornographic Instagram account that mentions Mainland High School

ORLANDO, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are investigating an Instagram account after a Volusia County student reported it to them because it mentioned Mainland High School and had explicit content.
It remains unclear if anyone in the photos and videos are students at the school or anywhere in Volusia County.
The account has more than 200 followers and 77 posts as of Wednesday.
A student and the student's mother said they reported the account to police after the student accepted the follow request from the account and saw the images.
The account's description reads, "Nudes, runners and thots are welcome. Let's see if we have ur (sic) tape ain't no body safe.”
The student and police could not confirm if anyone in the photos or videos on the account goes to Mainland High School.
Neither police nor the student could say if the people running the account are students.
School district officials said they have no indication any students are involved at this point.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
