  • Police investigate shooting at Super 8 Motel in Kissimmee

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - There was a shooting at a motel in Kissimmee late Thursday night, according to police.

    The shooting happened at a Super 8 Motel on Vine Street at about 10:30 p.m.

    Watch: Police investigate Super 8 Motel shooting scene

    Police said they’re working an active investigation, but no further details have been released.

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

    Channel 9 reporter Ty Russell is at the scene and will have a live report on Eyewitness News This Morning, starting at 5 a.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigate shooting at Super 8 Motel in Kissimmee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action 9 goes inside restaurants that keep flunking state inspections

  • Headline Goes Here

    FDLE investigating possible link between girl's disappearance, discovery of body

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sloths: 9 things to know

  • Headline Goes Here

    Facebook Live: Action 9's Todd Ulrich, UCF food safety expert discuss…