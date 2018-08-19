Police investigate shooting in Sanford neighborhood

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating an early morning shooting in a neighborhood east of downtown.
The shooting occurred off Summerlin Avenue just after midnight Sunday, police said.
Police have not said if anyone was hit during the shooting.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.
The investigation is still active.
No further details are available.
