Man shot inside Sanford house, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was shot inside a Sanford home Saturday evening, police said.
Someone ran into the home on the corner of West 1st Street and Maple Avenue and shot 22-year-old David Hernandez shortly before 6 p.m., police said.
Hernandez was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in stable condition police said.
The suspect drove away, according to authorities.
Police did not release any suspect information.
The investigation is still active.
Anyone wishing to report information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.
