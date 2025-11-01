Police investigate shooting near Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating a shooting that happened near the Daytona International Speedway on Oct. 30.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 101 Raceway Point Drive, where they found property damage consistent with gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The Daytona Beach Police Department confirmed that the incident is an active criminal investigation, but no further information has been released at this time.

Authorities have stated that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the situation appears to be isolated.

