Police investigate suspicious death in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Police said the death occurred in the 700 block of Furth Road, off of Emerson Drive NW.
Officer have released limited information and said the area is secure.
Palm Bay Officers are currently on scene in the 700 Block of Furth Rd in reference to a suspicious death investigation. The area is secure at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/83pRAsc5q0— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) January 10, 2019
