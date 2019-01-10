  • Police investigate suspicious death in Palm Bay

    By: James Tutten

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Palm Bay police are investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon, officials said.

    Police said the death occurred in the 700 block of Furth Road, off of Emerson Drive NW.

    Officer have released limited information and said the area is secure.

    Stay with WFTV Channel 9 News and wftv.com for updates.

     

