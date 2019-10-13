Deputies investigating Advent Health Palm Coast threat; hospital on lockdown

PALM COAST, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a threat at Advent Health Palm Coast.
Officials said the hospital is currently on lockdown and have asked people to avoid the area until they are finished investigating.
No other details were released.
Sheriff Staly and FCSO deputies are on scene at Advent Health Palm Coast investigating a threat. The hospital is currently on lockdown. We ask that citizens avoid the area until the conclusion of the investigation. #FCSO pic.twitter.com/JbgHCeUnqB— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) October 13, 2019
