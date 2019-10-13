  • Deputies investigating Advent Health Palm Coast threat; hospital on lockdown

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    PALM COAST, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a threat at Advent Health Palm Coast. 

    Officials said the hospital is currently on lockdown and have asked people to avoid the area until they are finished investigating.

    No other details were released.

