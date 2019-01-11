Police investigating double shooting in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police said they are investigating a double shooting after two men drove themselves to an Orlando hospital and told officers they’d been shot in Apopka.
Police said the men who arrived at Orlando Regional Medical Center just after 9 p.m. Thursday are expected to live. But it’s still not known exactly where in Apopka the shooting happened.
Related Headlines
-
Apopka police charge man with child neglect after 2-year-old found…
-
Crews work to preserve prehistoric artifacts found on Orange County…
-
Small plane crash lands in Orange County after pilot spots deer on…
-
FWC investigates reports of injured bear possibly shot in Apopka
-
Photographer captures couple allegedly provoking alligator near Lake Apopka
Officers have also not released any information about a possible suspect.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5:30 a.m. for the latest updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}