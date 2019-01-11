  • Police investigating double shooting in Apopka

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police said they are investigating a double shooting after two men drove themselves to an Orlando hospital and told officers they’d been shot in Apopka.

    Police said the men who arrived at Orlando Regional Medical Center just after 9 p.m. Thursday are expected to live. But it’s still not known exactly where in Apopka the shooting happened.

    Related Headlines

    Officers have also not released any information about a possible suspect.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5:30 a.m. for the latest updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories