Police investigating a homicide after man found dead in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide on Clark Street.

Police said they responded to the scene to find a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Police said a person of interest had been identified and located. This is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident can contact Detective J. Roces at 386-671-5246.

