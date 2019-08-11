Police investigating murder at apartment complex in Titusville, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police said they responded to the scene of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Park Avenue on Sunday.
Officers said a man was shot and died at the scene.
Investigators said they are looking for more information on the shooting.
Contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS with any information regarding the shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
