  • Police investigating murder at apartment complex in Titusville, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police said they responded to the scene of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Park Avenue on Sunday.

    Officers said a man was shot and died at the scene. 

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said they are looking for more information on the shooting.

    Contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS with any information regarding the shooting.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories