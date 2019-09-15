  • Police investigating shooting in Orlando, officials say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting on Booker Street.

    Police said the victim is in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

    According to police, the suspect is possibly known. 

    No other details have been released.

     

