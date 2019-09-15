Police investigating shooting in Orlando, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting on Booker Street.
Police said the victim is in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital.
According to police, the suspect is possibly known.
No other details have been released.
Happening Now: Orlando Police are on Booker Street and Florence Avenue. Working on details. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/LWKI7be4OD— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) September 15, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}