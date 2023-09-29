Police: US-27 crash in Lake Wales involved tractor-trailer, 16 other vehicles

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Police say several people are recovering after 17 vehicles were involved in a traffic crash in Polk County.

It happened Thursday night on US-27 at Chalet Suzanne Road in Lake Wales.

According to Lake Wales police, a car turned in front of a tractor-trailer, causing the truck to lose control, cross the median, and collide with southbound cars that were stopped at a red light.

Lake Wales multi-vehicle crash Police said 16 cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash on U.S. 27 (Lake Wales Police Department)

Several people were hurt, including three who had to be flown to a hospital by helicopter.

The road reopened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

