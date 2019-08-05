  • Police: Maintenance worker injured in Orlando apartment complex shooting dies

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 68-year-old maintenance worker who was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex died Monday, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Investigators said Pedro Martinez, 56, fatally shot Enma Idalia Contreras Cordero, 61, and injured maintenance workers Fabio Rodriguez, 68, and Julian Valencia, 40, on Wednesday at the Mill Creek Apartments near South Semoran Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue.

    Police said Rodriguez died Monday at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

    They said Martinez remains in police custody at the hospital.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

