Police: Man, 35, missing out of Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department said it is looking for a 35-year-old man who is considered at risk.

Police said Michael Sangiacomo was last seen leaving an Airbnb on foot, but it is unknown where he was headed.

According to a news release, he wore light grey basketball shorts and a black backpack.

Police said Sangiacomo was having a medical/mental event when he left the residence, and he is not from the area.

Read: Troopers searching for driver who hit, killed bicyclist in east Orange County

If you saw or heard anything about this incident, contact your local law enforcement and the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group